Accidents

Hyderabad Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Flying Kites

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Hyderabad Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Flying Kites

In a tragedy that has shocked the community, an 11-year-old boy, Tanishq Aubel, lost his life in a preventable accident in Attapur, Hyderabad. The young kite flyer fell victim to an unattended live electric wire on the terrace of Sri Vani Towers, an incident that has cast a dark shadow over the building’s management and raised serious questions about safety standards in residential areas.

Unfortunate Incident Resulting in a Young Life Lost

Tanishq, originally from Maharashtra, had been living with his uncle Abilash’s family in the apartment following the death of his father. The day of the accident started like any other, with Tanishq joining his cousin Mohit and friends for a kite flying session on the building’s terrace. An exposed live wire, left unattended by the building’s management following a recent short circuit, proved fatal when Tanishq came into contact with it.

Management Negligence and Police Investigation

His cousin Mohit, upon discovering the tragedy, reported the incident. Abilash immediately rushed Tanishq to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In the aftermath, the police have initiated an investigation into the incident. They have charged the apartment’s management with negligence under IPC Section 304A. This section of the Indian Penal Code deals with causing death by negligence, a serious charge that underscores the grave consequences of the management’s oversight.

Further Procedures and a Community in Shock

Following the police proceedings, Tanishq’s body was sent to Osmania Hospital for a postmortem examination before being returned to his family. The tragic incident has left the community in shock and grief, with residents demanding stricter safety measures in the building. Parents are questioning the lack of supervision and safety measures for children in residential areas, a concern that has been magnified by this tragic event.

The incident at Sri Vani Towers is a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures and diligent maintenance in residential buildings. The tragedy of Tanishq’s untimely death has brought to light the serious consequences of negligence, resulting in a renewed call for vigilance and responsibility from management bodies across the country.

0
Accidents India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

