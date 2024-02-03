Huntsville Incident: Two Police Officers Struck by Vehicle, Woman Arrested

In a startling incident, two Huntsville police officers were struck by a vehicle while attending to a traffic crash at 2801 South Memorial Parkway, in a parking lot, around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday. The officers, hailing from the South Precinct, were knocked down by a vehicle helmed by a woman who attempted to escape the scene.

Officers Sustain Minor Injuries

The officers, thrown into immediate danger, sustained minor injuries in the incident. They were swiftly transported to Huntsville Hospital where they received required medical attention. Their current condition reflects an encouraging progress, keeping the injuries under control.

Arrest and Charges

The woman behind the wheel was later identified as 22-year-old Kadieza Lannett Timmons. Timmons, who was trying to make a getaway, was subsequently arrested by the law enforcement. She faces severe charges which include two counts of second degree assault of a police officer.

Legal Proceedings

Post her arrest, Timmons has been held in Madison County Jail. A bond amounting to $30,000 has been set for her. The incident has triggered an investigation by the Huntsville Police Department, aiming to unearth the complete details of the event and to ensure justice is served.