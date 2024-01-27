Humorous Road Signs in the US Face Potential Overhaul

Humorous and clever road signs have long adorned the highways of America's states, serving as a reminder to drivers of the importance of safe driving practices. Employing local slang, cultural references, or puns, these signs have managed to capture the attention of drivers, urging them to follow traffic laws, in ways that conventional signages may have failed. However, this unique approach to traffic safety is facing a potential overhaul, as a federal agency has advised states to refrain from using obscure humor on road signs, suggesting instead a shift towards lucidity and straightforwardness.

Humor on Highways

States across the United States have capitalized on the power of humor and relatability to communicate essential traffic safety rules to drivers. Massachusetts, for instance, encouraged drivers to use their turn signals with the colloquial 'Use Yah Blinkah', while Ohio suggested with a touch of irony, 'Slow down, get there late' when visiting in-laws. Pennsylvania warned against drunk driving with 'Don't drive star spangled hammered', while New Jersey emphasized the need for focus on the road with 'Hocus pocus, drive with focus'.

Federal Shift in Guidance

In a move that could signal the end of this era of witty road signs, the Federal Highway Administration has recommended that states adopt a more conventional approach to road safety messaging. Rather than relying on obscure humor or witty one-liners, the agency suggests that states keep their messages clear and direct, aimed at improving road safety and ensuring that the messages are understood by all drivers.

State Reactions

Despite the recommendation, the Iowa Department of Transportation has chosen to maintain its use of humorous signs, contending that these signs do not pose a threat to traffic safety. The department has been using such signages for over a decade and does not see a reason for change at present. However, it has not ruled out the possibility of reconsidering their use of humorous signs in the future. The Ohio Department of Transportation, on the other hand, may have to censor future funny messages following the Federal Highway Administration's recommendation.

While the change in guidance from the federal agency may see the disappearance of entertaining signs, the focus remains on the safety of travelers on the road. The priority is to relay vital information in a concise and understandable manner, ensuring that the message is clear to all, regardless of their cultural background or familiarity with local slang.