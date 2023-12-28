en English
Accidents

Human Error Led to Yeti Airlines Crash, Investigation Finds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:08 am EST
The final investigation into the tragic Yeti Airlines crash which occurred on January 15 near Pokhara’s new airport, has concluded that the primary cause was human error. This devastating incident resulted in the loss of all 72 souls on board, including four crew members.

Unveiling the Investigation Findings

The Investigation Commission, spearheaded by former Secretary Nagendra Prasad Ghimire, presented its findings to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati. The investigation, which spanned eight gruelling months, has been an extensive probe into the causes and circumstances of the tragedy.

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Commission (AAIC) indicated that the aircraft suffered from insufficient power due to the propellers being feathered. Furthermore, it was revealed that despite instructions to land on Runway 30, the pilot of Yeti Airlines made an ill-fated decision to land on Runway 12. In a chilling revelation, it was found that 14 seconds before the crash, the instructor pilot, Captain Kamal KC, took control from pilot Anju Khatiwada, who reported that the aircraft was powerless.

Implications and Recommendations

In the wake of this tragic incident, the Commission’s recommendations are now set to be strictly implemented by the concerned authorities to prevent such catastrophic events in the future. The crash has been a stark reminder of the critical importance of adherence to flight protocols and thorough pre-flight checks. The findings from this investigation have highlighted the human element in aviation safety and the tragic consequences that can occur when errors are made.

A Nation in Mourning

In the aftermath of the crash, the nation of Nepal has been engulfed in mourning. The Yeti Airlines crash was the worst in over 30 years in the Himalayan nation, a country where air accidents are sadly not uncommon due to rapidly changing weather and hazardous conditions. The Prime Minister called an emergency cabinet meeting following the crash, signaling the gravity of the incident.

As the nation grieves, it’s expected that the findings from this investigation will lead to significant changes in aviation safety protocols, a silver lining in this otherwise tragic event. The memory of the 72 lives lost in the crash will serve as a constant reminder of the importance of aviation safety.

Accidents Nepal Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

