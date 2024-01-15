Human Cost at the Heart of the A5 Road Upgrade Debate in Northern Ireland

In the heart of Northern Ireland, a 58-mile stretch of asphalt has been a silent witness to recurring tragedy. Known as the A5, this road connecting Derry to Aughnacloy has taken over 50 lives since 2006. Among those lost was Terence Kelly, a distinguished former footballer and captain of Derry City FC, whose life was abruptly ended in 1995 in a road accident. Today, his son, Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive of Manufacturing NI, holds an intimate connection to the A5’s hazardous history and has become a vocal advocate for its upgrade.

The Human Cost Over Financial Expense

Stephen Kelly’s narrative underscores the importance of considering the human cost over the financial expense of revamping the A5 into a dual carriageway. The proposed upgrade, estimated to cost 1.6 billion pounds, has been a subject of intense debate. The Irish government had initially pledged 400 million pounds towards the project but withdrew the offer during a recession. However, recent utterances from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar hint at a renewed readiness to contribute.

The Long-Overdue A5 Upgrade

First announced 16 years ago, the A5 upgrade has been hampered by delays. Public inquiries in 2020 and 2023 painstakingly examined the pros and cons of the project. Advocates like Stephen Kelly and Niall McKenna, chairperson of the pressure group ‘Enough is Enough,’ argue that the project’s value lies not only in its potential to save lives, but also in the economic benefits for Northern Ireland’s northwest region.

Waiting for a Safer Tomorrow

The latest phase of the public inquiry wrapped up in June, and the Department of Infrastructure is currently reviewing the final advisory report to determine the next steps. As the community holds its collective breath, waiting for the long-overdue A5 upgrade, voices like Kelly’s underscore the importance of sharing personal stories to highlight the road’s profound impact on lives and hasten the improvement process.