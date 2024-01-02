Houston Police Report Surge in New Year Weekend Arrests for DWIs and Gunfire

The Houston Police Department (HPD) reported a notable number of arrests for driving while intoxicated offences over the New Year’s weekend, in addition to celebratory gunfire. Between December 29 to January 1, 104 people were arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWIs). In response to many complaints of weapons being discharged inside city limits, the HPD also made seven arrests for unlawful weapon discharge and seized an equivalent amount of firearms.

Collaborative Law Enforcement

The HPD did not work in isolation. It collaborated with a multi-agency task force comprising law enforcement officials from across Harris County. This was a strategic approach to managing safety measures during the New Year celebrations. An emphasis was placed on preventing drunk driving, given the high number of DUI-related fatalities in the region. In 2023 alone, Houston reported over 5,100 DWI arrests, while the Harris County Sheriff’s Office made 1,500 DWI arrests.

Stray Bullet Incidents

During the New Year festivities, there were also reports of three individuals being hit by stray bullets. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner disclosed these incidents, although it remains unclear if they were directly connected to the celebratory gunfire. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the cases highlight the inherent dangers of unauthorized weapon discharge.

Warnings from the Police Chief

Chief Troy Finner emphasized the dangers of DWI and celebratory gunfire. He urged for increased public awareness and reporting to prevent further incidents. These incidents are not only a direct violation of the law but also pose significant risks to public safety. He called for a combined effort from the public and law enforcement to ensure such incidents are kept to a minimum in the future.