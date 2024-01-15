House Fire in Newton: A Tale of Survival, Loss, and Community Support

On the night of January 11th, a dreadful incident engulfed the quiet town of Newton. A fierce fire ravaged the home of Bruce and Cynda Doland, a place filled with memories they had cherished for nearly three decades. Originating from the porch, the fire rapidly spread, overpowering Bruce's desperate attempts to quench it with a small fire extinguisher. The couple, along with their beloved dog, narrowly escaped the roaring flames and promptly dialed 911.

Swift Response by Emergency Services

Emergency services sprung into action as the distress call was received. Firefighters from multiple departments converged on the scene, joined by the Newton Police Department, an ALS deputy from the sheriff's office, and the Jasper County EMA. Their collective efforts were aimed at curbing the fire's destructive march, an endeavor that required courage and coordination.

A Family's Heartbreak and Momentary Relief

As the relentless fire consumed their home, Cynda Doland found herself grappling with the potential loss of their four feline companions. Their daughter-in-law, Christy Doland, provided a shoulder to lean on, reminding Cynda that their safety was paramount. However, the pain of potentially losing their cats was palpable. Officer Randy Oldfield of the Newton Police Department initially barred Bruce from reentering the burning home to search for the cats, citing the extreme heat. However, he later re-emerged from the inferno, cradling one of their cats, Babydoll, who had miraculously survived. This unexpected rescue brought a fleeting moment of relief to Cynda amid the terrifying ordeal.

Community Support in Tragic Times

In the aftermath of the disaster, the couple found solace in the support of their family. A relative named Lexie opened her home to them, providing warmth and shelter. Christy reassured the couple that despite the devastating loss of their home and possessions, they would be cared for. The sight of the Newton community rallying around one of their own in their time of need serves as a poignant reminder of the bond that unites us in times of adversity.