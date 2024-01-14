en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

House Fire Fueled by Gas Leak Causes Complete Loss in Cincinnati’s Winton Hills

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
House Fire Fueled by Gas Leak Causes Complete Loss in Cincinnati’s Winton Hills

In the quiet dawn of a Cincinnati Sunday, at approximately 5:30 a.m., a substantial blaze erupted in a Winton Hills residence. The inferno, fueled by a relentless natural gas leak, rapidly consumed the house, rendering it a complete loss. The house, situated opposite the peaceful vista of Spring Grove Cemetery, fortunately, appeared to be unoccupied during the incident, sparing human life from the devastating fire.

The Nature of the Beast: A Gas-Fed Fire

According to the Cincinnati fire department, the fire’s sinister accomplice was a natural gas leak. Nate Cash, a seasoned district fire chief, detailed the dangers of a gas-fed fire. In houses equipped with gas appliances, he explained, an incoming gas line, regulated by a meter, feeds the system. The fire, however, proved destructive enough to damage this crucial piece of equipment, leading to an uncontrolled, raging flow of gas.

A Delicate Operation: Extinguishing the Fire

With the gas meter compromised, the task of extinguishing the blaze presented a unique and hazardous challenge. The risk of trapped gas beneath the rubble igniting and causing further explosions made immediate action too perilous. As a result, fire crews had to tread lightly, waiting on standby for Duke Energy to shut off the gas supply before they could safely move in to quell the fire.

Current Status: An Ongoing Battle

The situation remains fluid and challenging due to the gas-fed nature of the blaze. Cincinnati fire crews continue to navigate the complexities of the situation, striving to bring the situation under control and prevent further damage.

0
Accidents Fire United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Army Man Succumbs to Injuries Caused by Kite String in Tragic Incident
A tragic incident came to light this weekend as an army personnel fell victim to a lethal hazard posed by the ‘manja’ string of a kite. Naik Kagithala Koteswar Reddy, a 30-year-old army man from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was killed when the sharp thread of a kite slit his throat. He was driving on
Army Man Succumbs to Injuries Caused by Kite String in Tragic Incident
Bizarre Late-Night Incident Captured on Dashcam Near Meelon, Western Australia
24 mins ago
Bizarre Late-Night Incident Captured on Dashcam Near Meelon, Western Australia
Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft
25 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft
Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community
9 mins ago
Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community
Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead
10 mins ago
Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead
Tragic Drowning at U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Tensions Over Texas Immigration Policies
23 mins ago
Tragic Drowning at U.S.-Mexico Border Amidst Tensions Over Texas Immigration Policies
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Solomon Matsa Gears Up for Kwekwe Ward 10 By-Election
27 seconds
Dr. Solomon Matsa Gears Up for Kwekwe Ward 10 By-Election
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Creek with a One-Stroke Victory
37 seconds
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Creek with a One-Stroke Victory
Cougars vs Tigers: A Sneak Peek into the Upcoming Rugby Season
53 seconds
Cougars vs Tigers: A Sneak Peek into the Upcoming Rugby Season
Derek Barnett Shines in Houston's NFL Playoff Victory Over Cleveland
1 min
Derek Barnett Shines in Houston's NFL Playoff Victory Over Cleveland
Reflecting on Nicole Cooke: The Champion Cyclist Who Paved the Way for Women
1 min
Reflecting on Nicole Cooke: The Champion Cyclist Who Paved the Way for Women
AAP Uttarakhand in Crisis: Key Leaders Resign En Masse
1 min
AAP Uttarakhand in Crisis: Key Leaders Resign En Masse
TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner's Cup
2 mins
TNT Tropang Giga Triumphs Over Phoenix, Secures Quarterfinal Spot in PBA Commissioner's Cup
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record at Valencia 10km Road Race
6 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record at Valencia 10km Road Race
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Ongoing Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
6 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Ongoing Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app