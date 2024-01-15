en English
Accidents

Hot Air Balloon Crash in Arizona Desert Claims Four Lives

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Hot Air Balloon Crash in Arizona Desert Claims Four Lives

An early morning hot air balloon crash near Eloy, Arizona, on Sunday, January 14, resulted in the tragic deaths of four people, with another critically injured. Among the deceased was Katie Bartrom, a 28-year-old nurse from Indiana, who was vacationing in Arizona with friends. The balloon, carrying thirteen passengers, including its operator and eight skydivers, had taken off from outside the city with the intention to land at Eloy Municipal Airport.

Unforeseen Tragedy

The balloon was cruising over the desert at 7.50 am local time when an unspecified problem with the balloon’s envelope caused it to crash. Eight of the skydivers managed to jump to safety, while the remaining five occupants, including the pilot, remained onboard as it descended. The incident happened in a region known for skydiving, a fact that adds another layer of irony to the tragedy.

Victims and Response

One of the victims, identified as Katie Bartrom, was known for her adventurous spirit. A registered nurse from Indiana, Bartrom was in the state to enjoy a holiday with friends. The identities of the other victims are being held back, out of respect for their families. The Eloy Police Department confirmed the fatalities and expressed condolences to the bereaved families and friends of those involved in the crash.

Investigation Underway

Marking the deadliest balloon crash since 2021, the incident is now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The NTSB has investigated 30 balloon crashes in Arizona since 2000, with the last fatal crash occurring in 2005, where one person was killed and ten injured in Marana. The downed balloon, a Cameron Balloons A160 aircraft, exhibited serious damage as investigators combed through the crash site for evidence. Preliminary information suggests that an issue with the balloon’s envelope may have caused the crash.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

