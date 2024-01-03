en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Holiday Tragedy: Irish Tourist Drowns at Hutt Gully Beach

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Holiday Tragedy: Irish Tourist Drowns at Hutt Gully Beach

John Holland, a 63-year-old Irish tourist, met a tragic end on what was supposed to be the ‘holiday of a lifetime’ visiting his daughter, Emma, in Victoria, Australia. The incident occurred at 2.20 pm on Monday at Hutt Gully Beach when Holland, described as a strong swimmer, got caught in a rip as soon as he entered the water. Despite Emma’s desperate efforts, she was unable to rescue her father from the treacherous conditions.

The Wave That Sealed the Fate

A large wave, as recounted by local witnesses, was the tipping point of the incident. It approached Mr. Holland with such force that escape became impossible. The beach, known for its beauty, was also the site of a similar incident 16 years ago, where two Indian exchange students lost their lives to the currents.

A Community in Mourning

The loss has left a deep imprint on Holland’s home community in Ballyragget, County Kilkenny, Ireland. Father O’Gorman, a local priest, paid tribute to Holland, calling him a ‘lovely gentleman’. The tragedy is heightened by the fact that Holland had lost his wife to illness a little over a year ago. He was on a Christmas break in Australia, accompanied by a friend, when the incident occurred.

Wake-Up Call to Beach Safety

The incident has prompted Life Saving Victoria to issue reminders about the importance of swimming at patrolled beaches and recognizing one’s swimming limitations. The stark reality of the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of the ocean and the importance of caution.

0
Accidents Ireland Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
4 mins ago
Juvenile Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Crashes into Elk Grove Village Residence
In an unexpected turn of events, a juvenile, driving a black SUV, led Roselle police on a chase that culminated in a dramatic collision into a residence at the intersection of Debra Lane and Biesterfield Road in Elk Grove Village. The incident, which unfolded in the early hours of December 29, began when a Roselle
Juvenile Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Crashes into Elk Grove Village Residence
Norfolk Remembers Shelby Riddick Walker: A Life of Service and Compassion
15 mins ago
Norfolk Remembers Shelby Riddick Walker: A Life of Service and Compassion
Hit-and-Run Skier Collision at Keystone Ski Resort: A Father Fights for His Life
15 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Skier Collision at Keystone Ski Resort: A Father Fights for His Life
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Seeks Public Help in New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Case
10 mins ago
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Seeks Public Help in New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Case
Sheboygan Tragedy: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Home
12 mins ago
Sheboygan Tragedy: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Home
Fatal Three-Car Collision Spotlights the Deadly Consequences of DUI
13 mins ago
Fatal Three-Car Collision Spotlights the Deadly Consequences of DUI
Latest Headlines
World News
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
49 seconds
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
Oklahoma City Thunder: A Rising Force in the NBA
1 min
Oklahoma City Thunder: A Rising Force in the NBA
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
1 min
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
1 min
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
2 mins
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
2 mins
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
2 mins
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
2 mins
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app