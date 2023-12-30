Holiday Road Toll Rises to 12: Second Fatality in State Highway 29 Crash

A chilling echo of tire squeals and metal crunching reverberates across State Highway 29 near the Kaimai Summit, marking another grim tally in the holiday road toll. A second person has succumbed to their injuries following a harrowing collision between a car and an empty petrol tanker. The incident, which transpired on Thursday afternoon, has raised the holiday road toll to a staggering 12 fatalities.

Investigations Underway

As the dust settles on the tragic scene, Police are conducting ongoing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The first victim perished at the site of the accident while two others were swiftly transported to different hospitals. One found themselves at Waikato Hospital in critical condition while the other was conveyed to Tauranga Hospital with moderate injuries.

Emergency Services Respond

Emergency services sprung into action, their response a testament to their dedication and professionalism. Hato Hone St John and Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) were among the first responders to the scene, mobilizing a helicopter, ambulances, a rapid response unit, and multiple fire crews from neighboring stations.

Impact on Traffic and Safety Concerns

The accident resulted in a logistical nightmare as two lanes were blocked, causing traffic diversions. Fenz confirmed the petrol tanker involved was empty, averting what could have been a more disastrous outcome. Yet, as 2023 draws to a close, this incident serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety, particularly during the holiday season.

The identities of the victims, including their ages and genders, remain undisclosed, with the police bearing the responsibility of releasing this information. As we head into the New Year, let this tragic event serve as a stark reminder of the preciousness of life and the need for continued vigilance on the roads.