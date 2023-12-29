Holiday Road Toll Hits 10 as Fatal Crashes Increase – Urgent Caution Advised

New Zealand’s holiday road toll has tragically risen to 10 after a fatal single-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 in Inangahua, Buller. The road was closed for several hours as emergency services responded to the incident, causing disruption to the flow of holiday traffic.

Rising Road Toll

The provisional road toll for 2022 reached 378 fatalities, marking a significant increase compared to previous years. This figure mirrors the numbers from 2018, which has been recorded as the worst year for road deaths in New Zealand’s recent history. The government’s attempts to reduce road deaths and injuries have largely fallen short of their targets. Measures such as breath testing and reducing speed limits have notably lagged behind.

Additional Road Accidents and Fatalities

Other accidents have also contributed to the rising holiday road toll. State Highway 1 north of Whangarei was temporarily closed due to a two-car crash, resulting in significant traffic delays and one hospitalization. The highway has since been reopened, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of holiday travel. Additionally, a fatal crash on State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai involving a truck and a car resulted in one death and two injuries. This accident necessitated detours between Hamilton and Tauranga, further complicating travel plans for many.

Victim Identified

The victim of a fatal crash on 27 December at Mount Maunganui has been identified as 27-year-old Brayden Tawa. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. In separate incidents, a woman lost her life in a quad bike accident in Marokopa, and another individual was critically injured after their car collided with a lamp post on Auckland’s Dominion Road.