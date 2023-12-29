en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Holiday Road Toll Hits 10 as Fatal Crashes Increase – Urgent Caution Advised

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:12 am EST
Holiday Road Toll Hits 10 as Fatal Crashes Increase – Urgent Caution Advised

New Zealand’s holiday road toll has tragically risen to 10 after a fatal single-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 in Inangahua, Buller. The road was closed for several hours as emergency services responded to the incident, causing disruption to the flow of holiday traffic.

Rising Road Toll

The provisional road toll for 2022 reached 378 fatalities, marking a significant increase compared to previous years. This figure mirrors the numbers from 2018, which has been recorded as the worst year for road deaths in New Zealand’s recent history. The government’s attempts to reduce road deaths and injuries have largely fallen short of their targets. Measures such as breath testing and reducing speed limits have notably lagged behind.

Additional Road Accidents and Fatalities

Other accidents have also contributed to the rising holiday road toll. State Highway 1 north of Whangarei was temporarily closed due to a two-car crash, resulting in significant traffic delays and one hospitalization. The highway has since been reopened, but the incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of holiday travel. Additionally, a fatal crash on State Highway 29 in Lower Kaimai involving a truck and a car resulted in one death and two injuries. This accident necessitated detours between Hamilton and Tauranga, further complicating travel plans for many.

Victim Identified

The victim of a fatal crash on 27 December at Mount Maunganui has been identified as 27-year-old Brayden Tawa. Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. In separate incidents, a woman lost her life in a quad bike accident in Marokopa, and another individual was critically injured after their car collided with a lamp post on Auckland’s Dominion Road.

0
Accidents Holiday New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Death Toll Rises to Twelve in Ladysmith Floods, Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Forecasted Rainfall

By Mazhar Abbas

Major Fire at Avondale Jockey Club Amid Future Uncertainty

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic End to 2023: Truck Accident in Passau Claims Lives

By Wojciech Zylm

Unpredictable Nature: Cow Rescued from Sinkhole in Remarkable Operation

By Nitish Verma

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues ...
@Accidents · 46 mins
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives
Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son
Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment

By Rafia Tasleem

Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment
Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
38 seconds
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
3 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Winners Announced: A Glimpse into Kenya's Betting Phenomenon
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
5 mins
Inter-Korean Relations in 2023: A Year of Deterioration and Uncertainty
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
5 mins
From Health to Tech: A Comprehensive Update on Global Happenings
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
5 mins
Healthcare Crisis Looms in Manitoba as Respiratory Illnesses Surge
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
5 mins
Uganda's Progress Across Sectors: A Model for Developing Nations
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
8 mins
Jharkhand Lowers Pensionable Age for Tribals and Dalits
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
10 mins
Health Trends in 2023 and Projections for 2024: From Holiday Benefits to Digital Self-Diagnosis
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
10 mins
London on Brink of Health Crisis: Fear of Measles Outbreak Looms Amid Low MMR Vaccination Rates
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
52 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app