Hit-and-Run Victim’s Family Seeks Justice in Minneapolis

In the heart of Minneapolis, a tale of resilience and relentless pursuit of justice unfolds, centered around Cara Foster and her father, Robert Foster. Following a hit-and-run incident that left Robert in a medically-induced coma, the Fosters are tirelessly seeking answers and accountability.

Stricken on Lyndale Avenue

It was a normal November day when Robert Foster, a championship-winning dancer and instructor, was traversing the 2700 block of Lyndale Avenue on his scooter. That normalcy shattered when a vehicle sideswiped him, leaving him critically injured and the driver, nowhere in sight.

From Coma to Recovery

Robert’s injuries were so severe that he was placed in a medically-induced coma to aid his recovery. Though he has since emerged from the coma, the road to full recovery is strewn with obstacles. He now grapples with impaired mobility and a need for medication to prevent seizures – challenges that have profoundly impacted his dancing career.

Uncovering Evidence: A White Toyota Highlander?

Undeterred by their predicament, Cara and her father have been actively canvassing their neighborhood, seeking any additional surveillance footage that could bring them closer to the truth. Their efforts have borne some fruit – three separate cameras captured Robert before the incident and during the crash itself. The footage suggests that the vehicle responsible might be a white Toyota Highlander with distinctive features.

Despite the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) confirming that 72% of hit-and-run crashes with injuries remained unresolved in 2023, hope persists. The MPD continues its investigation and appeals to the public to come forward with any information that could help solve Robert’s case and others like it.