Hit-and-Run Tragedy: Pontiac Man Killed on New Year’s Day

A fatal hit-and-run accident, shrouded in the early morning darkness of New Year’s Day, claimed the life of 41-year-old Esteban Cruz Luciano in Pontiac, Michigan. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, in an urgent appeal, is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the drivers who fled the scene, leaving Luciano fatally injured on Perry Street near Pontiac Road.

The Incident Unfolds

The incident unfolded around 4:32 a.m. when Luciano, in the company of another individual, was crossing Perry Street. An older model GMC Yukon or Chevrolet Tahoe, as per eyewitness accounts, first struck Luciano. In a cruel twist of fate, a second vehicle, believed to be a small pickup truck comparable to a Dodge Dakota, hit him following the initial collision.

Both drivers, in a chilling display of indifference, failed to stop and provide assistance or report the accident. They continued their journey southbound on Perry Street, leaving Luciano critically injured on the cold, unforgiving asphalt.

A Race Against Time

Luciano was promptly rushed to a local hospital, suffering from severe head trauma. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries later that day, around 4 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for the subsequent day to further investigate the circumstances surrounding his tragic demise.

A Call for Justice

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, in their pursuit of justice, is tirelessly working to identify the vehicles and drivers involved in this horrifying episode. They are urging the public to step forward with any information that might lead to an arrest. To encourage cooperation, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $1,000. The authorities assure that all tips provided will be kept confidential, safeguarding the anonymity of those who help.

In the midst of their grief, Luciano’s family and the wider community of Pontiac are hopeful that the culprits will be brought to justice, and that such a tragedy serves as a stern reminder of the deadly consequences of reckless driving and the moral duty to assist accident victims.