Hit-and-Run Tragedy on Bragg Boulevard: Driver Cierra Holliday Arrested

As the sun set on January 11, 2024, the normally bustling Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville, North Carolina, was the scene of a chilling hit-and-run incident leaving 59-year-old Rex Smith Jr. lifeless. The Fayetteville Police Department, on January 15, arrested the alleged perpetrator, 30-year-old Cierra Holliday, who has been charged with a litany of crimes including felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

Unraveling the Catastrophe

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Bragg Boulevard, a major artery of the city. According to Fayetteville Police Department, Rex Smith Jr., a resident of the city, was pronounced dead at the scene, the victim of a tragic hit-and-run. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Cierra Holliday, who was driving with a suspended license, no insurance, and an expired registration, and failed to decrease speed to avoid the collision.

Justice in Motion

Holliday was detained at the Cumberland County Detention Center, her fate now hanging in the balance of the judicial system. She was subsequently released on a $20,000 secured bond. The charges against her paint a picture of reckless and irresponsible behavior, with potentially life-altering consequences.

Seeking Closure through Public Assistance

The Fayetteville Police Department is leaving no stone unturned in this investigation. They have appealed to the public for any further information regarding the incident. Officer C. Lewis is handling the case, and anonymous tips can be submitted through the Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers. The department hopes that with the public's assistance, they can present a comprehensive account of the incident in court, ensuring justice for Rex Smith Jr. and his grieving family.