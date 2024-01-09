en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Elma: Pedestrian Killed on Transit Road

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Elma: Pedestrian Killed on Transit Road

In a tragic turn of events, a pedestrian was fatally struck in a hit-and-run incident on Transit Road, Elma, New York. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an active investigation into the case, which unfolded on Monday night. The precise location of the incident was identified as the stretch between French Road and Clinton Street, specifically in the vicinity of 4701 Transit Road.

Manhunt for the Hit-and-Run Vehicle

The authorities are currently on the lookout for a white 2008-2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, which is believed to be involved in the incident. The vehicle is suspected to have sustained considerable damage to its headlight, turn signal, and passenger side mirror during the collision. Pieces of debris recovered from the accident scene suggest that the minivan involved might be a model from the year 2014.

Public Appeal for Information

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has appealed to the public for any information that may aid in locating the vehicle and the driver responsible for the collision. As the investigation continues, no details about the victim have been released to the public yet.

The Unseen Victim

As the quest for justice unfolds, one cannot help but remember the unseen victim of this tragic incident. Their life was abruptly ended on a night that began like any other. The aftermath of this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the devastating consequences of hit-and-run accidents.

0
Accidents United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
11 mins ago
Dangerous Driver Charlotte Symons Sentenced for Causing Grandmother's Death
On a regular day in Markham, Caerphilly, the usual humdrum of life was shattered by a tragic incident, forever altering the lives of two families. The central figure of this unfortunate event was Charlotte Symons, a mother-of-two, who was sentenced to four years and eight months of imprisonment by the Cardiff Crown Court for causing
Dangerous Driver Charlotte Symons Sentenced for Causing Grandmother's Death
63-Year-Old Dowagiac Resident Injured in Runaway Driver Incident
30 mins ago
63-Year-Old Dowagiac Resident Injured in Runaway Driver Incident
Frantic Search Underway for Missing Boater in St. Lucie County
33 mins ago
Frantic Search Underway for Missing Boater in St. Lucie County
Roadside Altercation in Jacksonville Leads to Fatal Collision
16 mins ago
Roadside Altercation in Jacksonville Leads to Fatal Collision
Michigan Couple Tragically Killed in Collision with Stolen Truck
16 mins ago
Michigan Couple Tragically Killed in Collision with Stolen Truck
Explosion at Historic Texas Hotel Injures 21: Investigation Underway
18 mins ago
Explosion at Historic Texas Hotel Injures 21: Investigation Underway
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
34 seconds
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
1 min
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
3 mins
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
3 mins
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
3 mins
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
4 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
4 mins
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
4 mins
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
5 mins
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
4 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
4 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app