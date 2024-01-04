en English
Accidents

Hit-and-Run Skiing Collision Highlights Growing Safety Concerns at U.S. Ski Resorts

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
On a winter afternoon on December 16, Sydney Ross, a 27-year-old Utah woman, was merrily skiing with her family at Brighton Resort, cherishing a pre-Christmas tradition that quickly turned tragic. A hit-and-run skiing collision left her severely injured, unconscious, and in critical condition. The culprit? Another skier who, in a shocking display of disregard, failed to stop, verify her condition, or report the incident to the ski patrol.

A Growing Trend of Catastrophic Skiing Injuries

This unfortunate incident is not an isolated one. It is representative of a disturbing trend of catastrophic injuries at U.S. ski resorts. The figures are alarming: 53 such injuries occurred the previous season, surpassing the 10-year average. Additionally, 46 fatalities were recorded in the last season alone, with excessive speed cited as the primary contributing factor.

Resorts Respond with Safety Campaigns

In response to the growing concern for skier safety, ski resorts across the U.S. have initiated safety campaigns, advocating for better awareness and caution on the slopes. The emphasis is on slowing down, being mindful of one’s surroundings, and providing fellow skiers ample space. Brighton Resort, where the hit-and-run incident occurred, is taking a proactive stance in this regard. The resort, along with the broader skiing community, supports the Snow Angel Foundation, a charity focused on skier safety. The foundation was established in response to a similar tragic incident in 2010 when a 5-year-old was killed.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

Sydney Ross was admitted to the University of Utah’s critical care unit, where she was placed on life support and treated for a traumatic brain injury and subsequent seizures. Her road to recovery is long and challenging: she faces a year of rehabilitation and a six-month driving ban due to the risk of seizures. To help cover the mounting medical expenses, her family has initiated a GoFundMe campaign. The Unified Police Department is investigating the crash and is committed to finding the skier responsible.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

