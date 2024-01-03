Hit-and-Run Skier Collision at Keystone Ski Resort: A Father Fights for His Life

A serene day on the snow-capped peaks of Keystone Ski Resort in Summit County, Colorado took a distressing turn on Tuesday. A father and his daughter from California, enjoying the slopes, were critically injured in a severe skier collision, prompting an active investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The incident, transpiring at the base of the Bergman Bowl, involved an unidentified male skier who collided with the girl and subsequently her father.

Details of the Collision

The unidentified skier, who, instead of offering help or revealing his identity, chose to flee the scene, turning the incident from a mere accident into a criminal case. The daughter, though treated and released, had been critically injured. Her father, however, bore the brunt of the impact, sustaining severe injuries. He is currently battling for his life in a Denver area hospital.

Investigation and Appeal for Witnesses

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons has labeled the incident as criminal. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the potential criminal charges against the hit-and-run skier and the critical state of the injured father. The authorities are now appealing to the public, urging any witnesses or individuals privy to information concerning the incident to come forward. They have been asked to connect with the Summit County 911 Center, which is serving as the primary contact point for this investigation.

Implications and Aftermath

The incident has left a trail of shock and anxiety among the regulars and visitors of the Keystone Ski Resort, a popular destination among skiing enthusiasts. It highlights the pressing need for increased safety measures and stricter regulations to prevent such incidents from recurring. For now, the focus remains on finding the unidentified skier, while prayers and well-wishes pour in for the father battling critical injuries.