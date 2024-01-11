en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Hit-and-Run Crash in Sacramento Leaves Motorcyclist Severely Injured: Family Appeals for Justice

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Hit-and-Run Crash in Sacramento Leaves Motorcyclist Severely Injured: Family Appeals for Justice

In the quiet hours of a Sunday night in Sacramento, California, the life of a young motorcyclist, Dirk Couvson, took a tragic turn. He was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Arden Way and Harvard Street. The driver responsible for the crash disappeared into the night, leaving behind a scene of devastation and a family’s life in turmoil.

Struggle for Survival

Couvson, a 20-year-old father and a caregiver to the elderly, is now fighting for his life in the ICU at UC Davis Hospital. His body bears the brutal brunt of the crash – a broken femur, a shattered wrist, and a bruise on his brain that casts a shadow of uncertainty over his future cognitive abilities. The severity of his injuries necessitated the amputation of his foot, and he is scheduled for yet another amputation, this time below the knee.

A Family’s Desperate Plea

Lythia Bouie, Couvson’s mother, made a heartfelt plea to the hit-and-run driver, urging them to step forward and face the consequences of their actions. The family is facing not only the emotional anguish of their loved one’s suffering but also the financial burden of a protracted hospital stay and rehabilitation process. Considering Couvson’s role as a father to a 10-month-old daughter, the situation becomes even more heartbreaking.

Community Support and Ongoing Investigation

In the face of this adversity, the family has initiated a fundraising campaign to cover medical costs and provide support for Couvson’s young daughter. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Police Department continues its relentless pursuit of justice. The authorities have called on the public to assist in their investigation, providing contact details for anyone who might have information about the hit-and-run driver. As of Tuesday evening, the driver remains at large, and the search continues.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
40 seconds ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Grim Reminder of Winter Sports Dangers
An ominous silence settled over Palisades Tahoe, a famous Northern California ski resort, on Wednesday morning as an avalanche cascaded down the slopes above the GS gully area of the KT-22 chairlift. Within minutes, the peaceful, snow-laden landscape had transformed into a debris field, stretching 150 feet wide, 450 feet long, and 10 feet deep.
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe: A Grim Reminder of Winter Sports Dangers
Tragic Pedestrian Accident in Minglanilla, Cebu Raises Road Safety Concerns
19 mins ago
Tragic Pedestrian Accident in Minglanilla, Cebu Raises Road Safety Concerns
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Claims One Life, Injures Another
20 mins ago
Avalanche at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Claims One Life, Injures Another
Press Conference Sheds Light on Fatal Avalanche at California Ski Resort
3 mins ago
Press Conference Sheds Light on Fatal Avalanche at California Ski Resort
Drowning Incident in Johannesburg's Jukskei River Raises Safety Concerns Amidst Heavy Rains
7 mins ago
Drowning Incident in Johannesburg's Jukskei River Raises Safety Concerns Amidst Heavy Rains
Virginia Beach Officer's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Courage Under Fire
19 mins ago
Virginia Beach Officer's Heroic Rescue: A Testament to Courage Under Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Washington, D.C. Government Limits Telework Days Amid Criticism and Economic Concerns
23 seconds
Washington, D.C. Government Limits Telework Days Amid Criticism and Economic Concerns
Darwin Nunez's Crucial Role in Liverpool's Comeback Victory
30 seconds
Darwin Nunez's Crucial Role in Liverpool's Comeback Victory
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
36 seconds
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
Nick Saban Contemplates Broadcasting Career Post-Retirement
57 seconds
Nick Saban Contemplates Broadcasting Career Post-Retirement
Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus
1 min
Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
1 min
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
From Karachi Streets to ICC U19 World Cup: The Inspiring Journey of Naveed Ahmed Khan
1 min
From Karachi Streets to ICC U19 World Cup: The Inspiring Journey of Naveed Ahmed Khan
Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Finalizes Divorce: A Close Look at the Settlement
2 mins
Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Finalizes Divorce: A Close Look at the Settlement
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
4 mins
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
36 seconds
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app