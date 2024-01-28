Hit-and-Run at Congleton Crossing: A Disturbing Incident Shakes Cheshire

On a typical day in Congleton, Cheshire, the tranquility was shattered by an event that sent shockwaves through the community. Melissa Bloor, a 38-year-old teaching assistant, was crossing the road at a pelican crossing with her family when an elderly man behind the wheel of a silver Peugeot 206 ran a red light. The driver narrowly missed Melissa's two children, Willow and Jack, but hit Melissa, causing her to tumble onto the bonnet and then onto the road.

Driver Flees the Scene

The driver of the Peugeot, claiming to have had the right of way, left the scene without offering any assistance to Melissa, adding insult to injury. Melissa was left sitting on the pavement, with her husband, Miles Scott, and their children looking on in disbelief and fear. Their four-year-old daughter, Willow, repeatedly expressed her terror to her mother, saying, "I thought you were dead, mummy."

Family and Community Seek Justice

Despite the shocking ordeal, Melissa sustained only minor injuries, including a bruised knee and a damaged elbow. With no fractures, it was a fortunate escape from a potentially fatal incident. The family is now on a quest for justice, seeking the driver of a white Range Rover who witnessed the event and stopped to check on Melissa but left before any contact information could be exchanged. The Congleton community has rallied behind the family, with many expressing their outrage over the incident on social media.

Police Investigation Underway

The Cheshire Police are currently investigating the hit-and-run. The registration number of the Peugeot has been obtained and is being used in the investigation. The authorities are asking for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, in the hope that the driver will be held accountable for his actions.