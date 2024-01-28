Historic First Congregational Church in New London Demolished Following Steeple Collapse

The historic First Congregational Church in New London, a cherished part of the Downtown New London Historic District, saw the beginning of its end on Saturday. The demolition followed the collapse of its steeple on Thursday afternoon, an event that fortunately caused no injuries but raised significant concerns about the structural integrity of other historic buildings in the area.

Demolition Commenced

The demolition process began with a grapple excavator meticulously dismantling parts of the church's towers. To mitigate the spread of dust and debris, a fire hose was employed, spraying water over the demolition site. This sight attracted spectators, including residents whose lives had been intertwined with the church's existence.

For many, like resident Christine Derham, the church was more than a building. It was a familiar silhouette on the cityscape and a hub for the community. The church, completed in 1853, had a rich history of serving meals, hosting weddings, and holding remembrance services for homeless individuals. The demolition, therefore, represented the loss of a connection to the city's past.

Towards Ensuring Public Safety

In the wake of the steeple collapse, Mayor Michael Passero acknowledged the loss of the historic asset. He also discussed the need for inspecting similar structures to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety. The demolition work, which continued into the early evening, saw significant portions of both towers brought down. The process is expected to continue throughout the following week.

Fire Marshal Vernon Skau confirmed that the investigation into the cause of the steeple's collapse is still underway. As the dust settles on this tragic event, the focus shifts to understanding how this could have happened and ensuring it does not recur.