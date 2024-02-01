Historic Church Demolished in New London: Streets Reopen but Uncertainty Looms

In the heart of New London, a historic church that recently collapsed has finally been demolished. The incident has led to the reopening of a number of streets surrounding the area. The city has lifted travel restrictions on most of the impacted roads as of Thursday. However, traffic remains limited on State Street between Union and Washington streets, and is expected to continue until late Friday afternoon.

Demolition Nears Completion

While the demolition process is nearing its end, there are no immediate plans to remove the remaining debris. This is due to the need for an environmental assessment before the site can be completely cleared and deemed secure. New London Mayor Michael Passero stated that this process could potentially span several months.

Emergency Stabilization Complete

Mayor Passero has confirmed that the emergency stabilization of the site has been successfully completed. This marks a significant milestone in the aftermath of the church's collapse. The lack of any immediate danger has allowed students from Connecticut College, residing near the site of the former church, to return to their apartments starting Wednesday.

The Future of the Site

Despite the church's historic significance and its impact on the city's skyline, it is clear that its future remains uncertain. The pastor of the church has begun fundraising efforts to cover the demolition costs, which are expected to exceed $100,000. Currently, the cause of the church's collapse remains undetermined, adding to the mystery surrounding the event. As the dust settles, the city of New London is left with a void in its skyline and a question mark over the future of the site.