en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

High-Stakes Rescue Operation Follows Worker’s Fall At Frankfort Grainery

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:50 am EST
High-Stakes Rescue Operation Follows Worker’s Fall At Frankfort Grainery

On a typical Thursday afternoon in downtown Frankfort, Illinois, a routine maintenance job turned into a high-stakes rescue operation. A 28-year-old contractor tasked with servicing an antenna atop the iconic Frankfort Grainery tower fell, sustaining minor injuries but finding himself unable to descend. The incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m., triggered an immediate response from local emergency services.

The Incident

The worker fell approximately 15 feet, breaking his arm and becoming trapped on the tower. The Frankfort Grainery, an old grain elevator, stands as a landmark at the intersection of Oak and Elwood streets. The accident quickly transformed the usually serene downtown area into a hub of frenzied activity.

The Rescue

Frankfort police and fire crews, along with additional firefighters and rescue technicians, swiftly arrived at the scene. Aerial footage from Chopper 7 captured images of rescue personnel scattered above and below the tower, meticulously orchestrating the worker’s extraction. A stretcher was secured to the worker, who was subsequently lowered into the grainery and then onto the ground. In the chill of the Illinois winter, rescuers swaddled him in blankets, ensuring his warmth throughout the operation.

The Aftermath

By approximately 4 p.m., the rescue mission concluded. The worker was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, maintaining stable throughout the ordeal. As the dust settled, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) stepped in to investigate the cause of the fall. Meanwhile, life in downtown Frankfort began to return to its usual rhythm, the incident serving as a stark reminder of the dangers that workers face in the line of duty.

0
Accidents United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
31 seconds ago
Semi-Truck Slides on Icy Road in Truckee: A Stark Reminder of Winter Hazards
In the early hours of Thursday, January 11, a semi-truck driver in Truckee, California, found themselves in a predicament as their vehicle’s brake lines froze on the icy Interstate 80. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Truckee revealed a nerve-racking video of the truck gradually losing its grip on the slick road, a stark reminder
Semi-Truck Slides on Icy Road in Truckee: A Stark Reminder of Winter Hazards
Jay Leno Severely Injured in Car Fire Accident
6 mins ago
Jay Leno Severely Injured in Car Fire Accident
Fatal Collision on Route 83 Claims Life of West Virginia Woman
12 mins ago
Fatal Collision on Route 83 Claims Life of West Virginia Woman
Neighbor's Heroic Act Saves Woman in Storm; Highlights Importance of Basic First Aid
2 mins ago
Neighbor's Heroic Act Saves Woman in Storm; Highlights Importance of Basic First Aid
Chattanooga's Frazier Avenue: A Tale of Traffic Control and Road Safety
3 mins ago
Chattanooga's Frazier Avenue: A Tale of Traffic Control and Road Safety
Tragic Seven-Vehicle Collision Claims Life of Evelyn Ortega Solis
6 mins ago
Tragic Seven-Vehicle Collision Claims Life of Evelyn Ortega Solis
Latest Headlines
World News
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
29 seconds
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
35 seconds
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
41 seconds
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
50 seconds
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
1 min
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
2 mins
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
2 mins
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
3 mins
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
3 mins
George Taillefer: A Life Well-Lived Comes to an End
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app