en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in Houston: Two Teenagers Killed

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in Houston: Two Teenagers Killed

In a tragic turn of events, a high-speed police pursuit in Houston ended in a calamitous crash, causing the deaths of two teenagers and leaving two others injured. The incident, which involved a stolen vehicle, took place in the early hours of January 12 near 7590 South Loop West and South Interstate Highway 610 West.

A Chase that Ended in Tragedy

The chase was initiated by officers from the Houston Police Department who attempted to pull over the stolen car. However, the driver, a 19-year-old male, chose to accelerate away, instigating a high-speed chase. The pursuit came to a disastrous end when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier. The impact caused the car to roll over multiple times, throwing the driver and a 16-year-old male passenger out of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Aftermath

The other two passengers, an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, suffered injuries but were fortunate to escape with their lives. They were rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the deceased have yet to be released, pending notification of their families by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Investigation Underway

The Houston Police Department is presently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the series of events leading up to the fatal crash. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of high-speed chases and auto theft, shedding light on a pressing issue that continues to plague urban communities across the nation.

0
Accidents United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
51 mins ago
Gas Heater Explosion in Msida: No Injuries, But Raises Concerns
On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Msida, the tranquillity was abruptly shattered by a gas heater explosion. The incident, which occurred around 4.30 pm in a private residence’s driveway, sparked alarm among locals. Although no injuries were reported, the explosion’s force was potent enough to cause notable property damage. The Impact and Aftermath The blast’s
Gas Heater Explosion in Msida: No Injuries, But Raises Concerns
Tragic Highway Collision in Nova Scotia Underscores Dangers of Wildlife
2 hours ago
Tragic Highway Collision in Nova Scotia Underscores Dangers of Wildlife
Fire in Salt Lake City Apartment Displaces Residents, Cats Heroically Rescued
2 hours ago
Fire in Salt Lake City Apartment Displaces Residents, Cats Heroically Rescued
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
60 mins ago
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
1 hour ago
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
Colombia Mudslide: Rainfall Triggers Catastrophe, Claims Lives
1 hour ago
Colombia Mudslide: Rainfall Triggers Catastrophe, Claims Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
36 seconds
Malcolm Okello Steers Heathens to Uganda Cup Final with Stellar Performance
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
3 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
3 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
4 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
7 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
13 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
16 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
23 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
13 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
16 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
41 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
8 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app