High-Speed Chase Ends in North Carolina: Driver Faces Multiple Charges

In the early hours of Thursday, a high-speed pursuit culminated on U.S. Highway 264 near Zebulon, North Carolina, causing significant disruption by obstructing two westbound lanes. The chase, which started in Edgecombe County, was initiated following a driver's reckless speeding at 115 mph through a construction zone.

Risks of High-Speed Chases in Construction Zones

Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson of Edgecombe County underscored the inherent dangers associated with high-speed chases, particularly in construction zones. These areas, often marked by reduced speed limits and increased worker activity, present unique hazards that are amplified by reckless drivers.

Mark Ezzell, the NC Highway Safety program director, echoed these concerns, pointing out that in 2022, there were 38 fatalities in North Carolina work zones. Among the fatalities were a Department of Transportation (DOT) worker and three pedestrians, serving as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of such hazardous driving behaviors.

Chase Concludes Near Lizard Lick Road

The high-speed chase continued through Nash County and finally concluded near Lizard Lick Road in Zebulon after deputies executed a PIT maneuver. This police tactic, designed to halt fleeing vehicles, involves forcing the target vehicle to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

Driver Faces Multiple Charges

The driver, later identified as 59-year-old William Williams from Camden, was subsequently apprehended by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office. Williams now faces an array of charges, including felony fleeing to elude arrest and speeding in a work zone. His actions serve as a stark reminder of the risks posed by reckless driving and the potential repercussions.