en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

High-Severity Crashes Paralyze Loop 410, Disrupting San Antonio’s Morning Commute

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
High-Severity Crashes Paralyze Loop 410, Disrupting San Antonio’s Morning Commute

On the morning of January 2, 2024, San Antonio’s Loop 410 transformed into a scene of chaos and congestion, following two high-severity crashes that severely impeded the city’s morning commute. The accidents, both occurring near Balcones Heights on the Northwest Side of the city, were classified as high-severity by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), leading to substantial traffic buildups and partial lane closures.

Impact on Traffic and Commuters

The repercussions of the crashes on the Alamo City loop highway were instantly noticeable, with miles of traffic congestion reported. Those traveling on the eastbound lanes before Babcock Road bore the brunt of the impact, with only three lanes remaining open. The traffic jams were not confined to the immediate area of the incident, however. They extended from Bandera Road to the interchange with I-10, resulting in vehicles lined up bumper-to-bumper, causing significant delays for the city’s commuters.

(Read Also: RSF Leader Hemedti’s Diplomatic Engagements Amid Sudan’s Displacement Crisis)

Consequences and Advisories

While the extent of injuries and damage from the crashes has yet to be detailed, the TxDOT’s classification of both incidents as high-severity indicates the potential seriousness of the situation. With little information on when the scenes would be cleared and the lanes reopened, commuters were left in a state of uncertainty. In response to this, city officials advised commuters to seek alternative routes or inform their employers about potential tardiness due to the traffic situation.

(Read Also: The 2023 Banking Crisis: An Overview and its Aftermath)

Parallel Incidents and Traffic Safety

The incidents on Loop 410 were not isolated. The city’s traffic pattern has been disrupted by several other events in recent times, from City Councilman Marc Whyte’s DUI arrest on the same highway to the fatal accident involving an Uber Eats delivery man. This series of incidents underscores the importance of traffic safety and the potential consequences of negligence on the road.

Read More 

0
Accidents United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Passerby Aids in New Year's Day Car Crash Rescue in Gary, Indiana

By Geeta Pillai

Impromptu Phone Retrieval Disrupts Bengaluru Metro Services

By Rafia Tasleem

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Section of Lake Hefner Parkway

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bomb Squad Responds to Suspicious Vehicle Incident in Putnam County

By Safak Costu

Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chines ...
@Accidents · 3 mins
Filipino Fisherman Survives Eight-Day Ordeal at Sea, Rescued by Chines ...
heart comment 0
Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Severe Head-on Collision Unfolds on US Highway 421 in Sampson County
Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy

By Mazhar Abbas

Fire Devastates Shelly Point Hotel: A Tale of Heroism Amidst Tragedy
Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Car Crash on U.S. 31 in Homewood: Male Driver Dead, Road Closure in Effect
Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructure Upgrades

By BNN Correspondents

Green Line E Branch Service Suspended After Accident Amid Infrastructure Upgrades
Latest Headlines
World News
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
15 seconds
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
15 seconds
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
1 min
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
1 min
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
2 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
2 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
2 mins
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
2 mins
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
3 mins
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
8 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
17 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app