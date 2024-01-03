High School Students Heroically Avert School Bus Disaster

On the frosty morning of December 12, 2023, a school bus filled with the chatter of students from Franklin Pierce High School and Washington High School was navigating its usual route along 112th St E. Suddenly, the jovial atmosphere took a jarring turn when the driver began to exhibit alarming symptoms, an unexpected crisis that could have resulted in a potential catastrophe.

Students Rise to the Challenge

Yet, in the face of danger, the students on board displayed admirable courage and resourcefulness. Upon hearing the driver’s plea for help over the Public Address system, two students from Washington High School swiftly dialed 911. Simultaneously, another student, disregarding his own safety, stepped forward to grab the steering wheel. Displaying exceptional composure, he successfully managed to activate the emergency brake, bringing the bus to a safe stop.

Teamwork in Crisis

As the bus stood still on the roadside, the students’ quick-thinking did not falter. One of them used the bus radio to establish contact with District Transportation, providing vital information about their location and the driver’s condition. Another student, showing extraordinary empathy, comforted the stricken driver, providing him the reassurance needed in such a critical situation.

Recognition for Heroic Actions

Thanks to these collective efforts, the driver was safely transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he later recovered. The students’ heroic actions did not go unnoticed. They were recognized and rightfully honored at a school assembly for their commendable response during the emergency. Deputy Horne, acknowledging their bravery and quick-thinking, nominated these students for their praiseworthy actions, turning an ordinary school day into a testament of courage and teamwork.