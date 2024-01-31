Hero's Tragedy: Young Man Loses Life in Ice Rescue Attempt at Settlement Canyon Reservoir

In a tragic turn of events, a young man from Taylorsville City, Emaloni Lutui, aged 20, lost his life at the Settlement Canyon Reservoir in an attempt to rescue a woman who had fallen through the ice. This incident took place on the evening of January 29, marking it as the third water-related accident in the area in less than a year, with two involving ice.

The Rescue and the Tragedy

Emergency response teams, including police, fire, and medical agencies, along with an AirMed helicopter, were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:55 p.m. following reports of the incident. The woman, believed to be in her early twenties, was successfully rescued from the icy waters by Lutui. However, in a heart-wrenching twist of fate, Lutui himself fell into the freezing water and did not resurface.

Search Efforts and Aftermath

Intensive search operations were initiated, led by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive teams, and a diving robot. The search continued until Lutui's body was finally recovered from the reservoir around 11:30 p.m. The woman who Lutui had saved was hospitalized and treated for cold exposure. She is now expected to make a full recovery.

Tooele City Police Statement and Warning

Following the tragic incident, the Tooele City Police expressed their condolences to Lutui's family and loved ones. They also issued a warning to the residents, advising them to avoid venturing onto the ice. The police statement emphasized the deceptive nature of ice thickness and the inherent risks involved. This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the dangers that can hide beneath the seemingly safe surface of the ice.