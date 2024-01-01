en English
Accidents

Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue

In a remarkable display of bravery, two New York City police officers from the 76th Precinct, Officers Garcia and Mohan, have been commended for their quick actions that saved a man’s life at the Carroll Street subway station. The officers, who were conducting inspection duty at the time, noticed a man falling onto the subway tracks and immediately sprung into action.

Heroic Act Captured on Bodycam

The entire incident was captured on Officer Garcia’s bodycam, providing a heart-stopping account of the rescue operation. The footage shows Officer Garcia jumping onto the tracks to assist the man, while Officer Mohan followed suit to help pull him back onto the platform. The man was safely handed over to medical personnel following the rescue.

Not their First Act of Heroism

This is not the first time Officers Garcia and Mohan have been in the spotlight for their heroic deeds. They were also involved in a rescue operation at the Brooklyn pier in October, where they saved a woman in cooperation with the NYPD’s harbour unit.

Praised by the NYPD and Commanding Officer

Their outstanding actions have been praised by the NYPD, who are proud to have such brave officers in their ranks. Their commanding officer, Captain Taso Karathanasis, also expressed his commendation for their unflinching courage and commitment to their duty. The NYPD continues to demonstrate their commitment to public safety, even in the face of danger, with the use of both traditional methods and innovative technology such as drones for surveillance during the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

Accidents
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

