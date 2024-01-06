Heroic Mechanic Rescues Children from Flood-Stranded School Minibus in Essex

In a remarkable act of heroism, Sam Knipes, a mobile mechanic and 4×4 enthusiast, emerged as the saviour for seven children from The Ongar Academy, who were trapped in a school minibus amidst waist-high flood waters in Ongar, Essex. The incident unfolded on a perilous Friday morning, with Knipes responding to a desperate call for help relayed through a tag by worried parents on a Facebook post.

Knipes to the Rescue

Knipes arrived on the scene to find a terrifying spectacle: the school minibus stranded in the rising floods, with seven frightened pupils on board. Undeterred, Knipes donned his waders, braved the surging waters, and attached the minibus to his powerful vehicle. With a steady hand and unwavering determination, he successfully pulled the minibus, and its young occupants, to safety.

The Aftermath and Continued Efforts

The children were later safely transported to school in a different vehicle, as confirmed by the Essex County Council. Throughout the subsequent days, Knipes has been tirelessly working on minimal sleep, assisting in various flood-related emergencies that have gripped the county.

According to a report from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, they handled about 100 flood-related calls on that fateful Friday alone, rescuing dozens of people and even a dog from flooded roads. They have since issued a stern warning to motorists against attempting to drive through floodwaters and to instead seek alternative safe routes.

Flood Alert in Essex

Following several days of heavy rainfall, a flood alert remained in effect for the River Roding in Loughton and other areas in Essex. A recent incident involving a van driver in north Essex, who had a narrow escape when his vehicle was caught in a flooded ford, underscored the dangers of the current conditions. Over 1,000 properties across England have been flooded this past week, highlighting the severity of the situation.