Hero Honored: Crash Survivor Mary Jane Fink Acknowledges Savior at Community Benefit

On an ordinary day, October 23, 2023, the tranquility of St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana was shattered by an unimaginable catastrophe. Interstate 55, a usually busy but manageable route, was transformed into a horrifying tableau of twisted metal and shattered glass as a massive pileup unfolded in the dense fog. Amidst the chaos and confusion, one figure emerged out of nowhere, turning an otherwise calamitous day into a story of heroism and resilience. That man was Josiah Tromatore.

A Hero Amidst Chaos

Tromatore's actions that day were nothing short of heroic. Among the wreckage, he discovered Mary Jane Fink, trapped inside her car. With courage and determination, he extricated her from the mangled remains of her vehicle, pulling her to safety. Today, Fink credits Tromatore as her savior, stating that his bravery continues to be a beacon of hope amidst her ongoing challenges.

Healing and Hope

Since the accident, Fink has been on a difficult journey towards recovery. Enduring surgeries and therapy, she has faced each hurdle with unwavering resolve. Yet, the financial strain of her treatment has been formidable. Recognizing her friend's struggle, Sandra Ann Miller, a pillar of their close-knit Albany community, decided to step in and organized a jambalaya benefit to help alleviate Fink's financial burdens.

An Act of Gratitude

During the benefit, Fink took a moment to turn the spotlight on Tromatore, presenting him with a special plaque. The plaque served both as an acknowledgment of his life-saving actions during the pileup and a heartfelt token of her gratitude. Tromatore accepted the accolade with humility, moved by the recognition. Yet, for Fink, it was essential to honor the man who had not only saved her life but also the lives of others that fateful day.

Despite her ongoing struggles, Fink remains optimistic about her future. She draws strength from her faith and the unwavering support of her community. With determination in her heart and hope in her eyes, she aspires to one day run a marathon, a testament to her indomitable spirit.