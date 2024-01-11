en English
Accidents

Hempstead Man Charged in Fatal Queens Hit-and-Run

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Osman Zavala-Varela, a 36-year-old resident of Hempstead, Long Island, has been arrested and charged by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident that took place in Queens in December 2023. The victim, 66-year-old Gary Charlotin from North Baldwin, Long Island, was tragically killed in the incident after being hit by two light-colored SUVs.

Details of the Incident

On the night of December 10, 2023, at around 8 p.m., Charlotin was crossing Hempstead Avenue at the intersection with 223rd Street when he was struck by a light-colored SUV. Following the collision, as Charlotin lay injured on the road, a second SUV traveling in the opposite direction hit him. Both drivers involved in the accident fled the scene without stopping, leaving Charlotin with severe injuries. Shortly after, a 911 call led police to discover Charlotin in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Charges Against Zavala-Varela

Zavala-Varela is now facing serious charges in relation to the hit-and-run. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to obey a traffic signal. The charges were filed after an investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Ongoing Investigation

Despite the arrest of Zavala-Varela, the investigation into the fatal incident remains ongoing. The NYPD is committed to establishing the full facts of the case, including the identification and apprehension of the second driver involved in the hit-and-run. The tragic loss of Gary Charlotin in such a callous incident has shocked and saddened the local community, and the NYPD is determined to ensure justice is served for him and his family.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

