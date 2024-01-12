Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls

In a shocking event, a helicopter crashed at Welshpool Airport in Powys after a pilot on a helicopter experience day handed over the controls to an untrained passenger. This incident in September saw both the pilot and the passenger escape without injury, ironically, through a broken windscreen.

Passenger’s Inexperience Leads to Crash

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) reported that the passenger had no prior flying experience. The decision to hand over the control to such a novice led to a disastrous outcome. The passenger was allowed to control the helicopter on two flights. During the first flight, the helicopter started drifting due to the passenger’s heavy input, prompting the pilot to resume control. On the second flight, however, the helicopter crashed and rolled onto its side while the passenger attempted to hover at approximately 15ft.

Disagreement Over the Cause of Crash

Intriguingly, a disagreement arose between the pilot and the passenger about the cause of the crash. The passenger’s lack of flying experience made it hard for him to fully understand the implications of his actions. The helicopter was damaged ‘beyond economical repair’, highlighting the severe consequences of the incident.

AAIB Stresses on Importance of Clear Communication

The AAIB underscored the importance of clear communication and the pilot’s authority. It emphasized that the pilot should retain the right to stop the flight at any moment, should they deem it necessary. The incident served as a stark reminder of the importance of setting out responsibilities during pre-flight briefings.

