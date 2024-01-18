Heavy Snowfall Triggers Traffic Chaos, Police Issue Warning

On January 18, 2024, the Grand Ducal Police reported a significant impact of heavy snowfall on traffic conditions, leading to a series of accidents and complications on the roads. Since midnight, more than 60 traffic incidents have been recorded, the majority resulting in material damage. Some minor injuries have also been reported, with affected individuals transported to hospital for evaluations.

Weather Conditions Worsen Road Safety

The harsh weather, characterized by heavy snowfall, has led to nearly 70 reports of vehicles immobilized due to being stuck on snow-covered roads or because of road obstructions. The areas of Muskoka, Parry Sound, and Almaguin have been particularly affected, with snow squalls dumping at least 65 centimeters (25.5 inches) in some regions and up to 25 cm (9.9 inches) in others over the past five days.

In response to the escalating situation, the Grand Ducal Police have issued a warning to citizens, urging them to exercise caution and modify their driving habits to accommodate the snowy road conditions. This includes reducing speed appropriately to ensure safety. The advisory comes as part of an effort to prevent further accidents and safeguard the public during this period of inclement weather.

Expectations for the Coming Days

The National Weather Service continues to update its Winter Weather Advisory for the affected areas, with a possible six inches of snow expected to fall. The advisory remains in effect, cautioning residents to anticipate slippery road conditions and rapidly dropping temperatures. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained by calling 511. The snow squalls, caused by open water on Georgian Bay and Lake Huron due to a mild December, are expected to continue into February.