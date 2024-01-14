en English
Accidents

Head-on Collision on State Route 2 Results in Multiple Injuries

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Head-on Collision on State Route 2 Results in Multiple Injuries

A tragic mishap unfolded on State Route 2 near Chelan, Washington, when a head-on collision resulted in injuries to five individuals. The accident, which occurred at milepost 102, involved a car carrying five passengers, including three minors, traveling eastbound. The startling incident was traced back to the vehicle’s 16-year-old driver who lost control and collided with another car heading in the opposite direction.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Following the crash, both vehicles were rendered stationary, obstructing the eastbound lane of the road. The injured victims, as a result of the incident, were swiftly transported to Central Washington Hospital for immediate medical attention. Among the injured, the severity of the conditions remains undisclosed at this time.

Investigation Underway

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has stepped in to unravel the circumstances leading to the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that drugs or alcohol did not play a role in this unfortunate incident. However, the exact cause of the crash is still under rigorous investigation by the authorities.

Anticipating Updates

As the investigation is still active, further updates are expected to shed light on the situation. Authorities assure that more information will be provided as it becomes available, helping to piece together the events that led to this tragic incident on State Route 2.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

