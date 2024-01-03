en English
Accidents

Head-On Collision in Kaimuki: Three in Serious Condition

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
Head-On Collision in Kaimuki: Three in Serious Condition

A serious head-on collision transpired at the intersection of Harding Avenue and 10th Avenue in Kaimuki, Honolulu, disrupting the tranquility of Tuesday morning. The incident, involving two vehicles, was reported to emergency services around 11:45 a.m., triggering an immediate response from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

A Trio of Victims in Serious Condition

The catastrophic impact of the collision left three individuals in serious condition. The victims – an 81-year-old woman, a 56-year-old woman, and an 84-year-old man – were promptly provided medical treatment on the scene for the trauma sustained. Their condition was deemed serious enough to warrant immediate transportation to the nearest emergency room for enhanced medical care.

Awaiting Details

While the response was swift and decisive, the circumstances that led to the unfortunate event remain shrouded in ambiguity. Details about the cause of the collision and the current state of the victims’ health have yet to be released to the public. As the community waits anxiously for updates, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of vigilance on the road.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

