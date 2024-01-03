en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Haven Rd in Nelson Closes Following Single-Vehicle Crash

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Haven Rd in Nelson Closes Following Single-Vehicle Crash

Thursday morning painted a grim picture on Haven Rd in Nelson as a single-vehicle crash led to a complete road closure. The unfortunate incident was reported to the police at 10.21 am. Local motorists were soon advised to avoid the area and brace themselves for delays as emergency services scrambled to clear the scene.

Investigating the Incident

The police spokesperson, while confirming the incident, described it as not major. However, the position and condition of the crashed vehicle necessitate a significant amount of time for removal. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation as the police continue to gather evidence and witness statements from the scene.

Emergency Response and Aftermath

In response to the crash, Hato Hone St John dispatched two ambulances and a manager to the site. The emergency personnel assessed and treated two patients at the scene before transporting them to Nelson Hospital. The victims were reported to be in a moderate condition, their injuries, while serious, not life-threatening.

Implications for Traffic and Road Safety

The crash, while not fatal, has thrown a spotlight on road safety and the impact of such incidents on traffic movement. The swift closure of the road following the crash underscores the challenges faced by traffic authorities in ensuring smooth traffic flow while dealing with unforeseen incidents. The incident serves as a potent reminder to motorists about the importance of safe driving and adherence to traffic rules to prevent such incidents.

0
Accidents New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
21 seconds ago
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run Leaves Veteran Fighting for Life
In a chilling start to the New Year, Providence, Rhode Island, was the backdrop to a hit-and-run that left one man critically injured. The victim, identified as Edwin English, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran currently experiencing homelessness, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of North Main Street and Rochambeau Avenue. The incident occurred
New Year's Eve Hit-and-Run Leaves Veteran Fighting for Life
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Seeks Public Help in New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Case
17 mins ago
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Seeks Public Help in New Year's Day Hit-and-Run Case
Sheboygan Tragedy: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Home
19 mins ago
Sheboygan Tragedy: Elderly Couple Found Dead in Home
Expert Committee Convenes to Address Rising Road Accidents in Jammu
7 mins ago
Expert Committee Convenes to Address Rising Road Accidents in Jammu
Holiday Tragedy: Irish Tourist Drowns at Hutt Gully Beach
9 mins ago
Holiday Tragedy: Irish Tourist Drowns at Hutt Gully Beach
Juvenile Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Crashes into Elk Grove Village Residence
11 mins ago
Juvenile Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Crashes into Elk Grove Village Residence
Latest Headlines
World News
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
47 seconds
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
50 seconds
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
1 min
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
1 min
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
Justin Fields: The Leader the Chicago Bears Need?
1 min
Justin Fields: The Leader the Chicago Bears Need?
Malaysia's FPMPAM Challenges Restrictive Practices of Managed Care Organisations
1 min
Malaysia's FPMPAM Challenges Restrictive Practices of Managed Care Organisations
Massachusetts Grapples with Emergency Shelter Funding Crisis
1 min
Massachusetts Grapples with Emergency Shelter Funding Crisis
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Missing Kansas City Man in Need of Medical Care
2 mins
Urgent Manhunt Underway for Missing Kansas City Man in Need of Medical Care
AusperBio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei as Head of CMC, SVP
2 mins
AusperBio Welcomes Dr. Will Wei as Head of CMC, SVP
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app