Accidents

Haryana Government Forms Committees for Swift Compensation of Stray Animal Incidents

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Haryana Government Forms Committees for Swift Compensation of Stray Animal Incidents

Proactive measures are taking shape in Haryana, with the government making strides to address the issue of accidents and incidents instigated by stray animals. The state’s Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, has announced the formation of dedicated committees in each district. These groups, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, are tasked with assessing compensation claims.

A Four-Month Deadline for Compensation Decision

The committees are instructed to make decisions within a four-month period following the submission of a claim. This announcement emerged during a meeting that centralized on executing a directive from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The formation of these committees represents a significant step by the Haryana government to tackle the stray animal problem and offer timely compensation to those affected.

Response to Stray Animal Incidents

The announcement of the committee formation is viewed as a robust response to the rising incidents involving stray animals in the state. Haryana, like many other regions in India, has been grappling with the issue of stray animals, especially stray dogs and cattle. These animals not only pose a threat to human beings but also cause significant damage to crops and property.

Telangana Governor’s Call for Action

The move by the Haryana government follows a call for proactive measures by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. This call was triggered by the unfortunate death of a 5-year-old boy due to an attack by stray dogs in Haryana. With the formation of these committees, the Haryana government is demonstrating its commitment to addressing the stray animal problem and ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

