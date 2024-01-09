Harvey, Illinois Housing Crisis: Residents Trapped as Apartments Boarded Up

In the heart of Harvey, Illinois, a low-income housing complex has become the center of a distressing incident that has shocked the community and caught the attention of the wider public. Workers started to board up the apartments, inadvertently trapping some residents inside their homes. Among them was 73-year-old Rudolph Williams whose ordeal was captured in a video that has since gone viral, sparking widespread outrage.

Uninformed Evacuation

The apartment complex had been a matter of concern for the city due to its dilapidated condition. The lack of heat, safety hazards, and other poor living conditions led the city to issue a notice for residents to evacuate by October 28. However, this information did not reach all the residents. While some were given official notices, others received conflicting information from property managers, and some even doubted the notices’ authenticity.

City Officials and Property Owners at Odds

City officials have stated that they had warned the property owners about the hazardous living conditions and had instructed them to inform the residents about the impending evacuation. Despite these assertions, the boarding up process commenced with people still inside, leading to chaos and fear among the tenants. The city’s Mayor, Christopher Clark, has promised to investigate the incident. In the past year, the police have been called to the property over 300 times for various issues, underscoring the complex’s problematic situation.

Awaiting Response from Owners

The building owners, based in California, have remained silent despite repeated inquiries. Meanwhile, about half a dozen residents remain in the complex. Several of them have expressed that their concerns were largely ignored until the incident of the boarding up, which has brought an unprecedented level of attention to their plight.