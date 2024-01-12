en English
Accidents

Harsh Winter Conditions Likely Cause of Multi-Vehicle Collision on Tallinn Ring Road

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:40 am EST
Harsh Winter Conditions Likely Cause of Multi-Vehicle Collision on Tallinn Ring Road

On a frigid Friday morning, the Tallinn Ring Road transformed into a chilling tableau of twisted metal and shattered glass. A severe multi-vehicle collision occurred, leaving 11 individuals injured and eight requiring hospitalization. The crash involved a staggering 25 different vehicles – a motley collection of trucks, passenger cars, and vans.

When and Where?

The incident took place around 9:15 a.m., at the 13th kilometer of the road, a stretch known as the Luige-Kurna section. The aftermath of the collision necessitated the closure of this crucial artery, disrupting traffic flow in both directions and leading to expected delays of up to an hour.

Emergency Response

Emergency services, including multiple rescue teams and volunteers, were swiftly on the scene. The first responders were the rescuers from Assaku, who provided immediate medical checks and utilized hydraulic tools to free an individual trapped within the wreckage.

Investigation and Aftermath

The police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the pile-up. Early indications suggest that the difficult winter road conditions, marked by heavy snow and blizzards, contributed to the icy surfaces that possibly led to the accident. In response to the incident, the police have issued reminders to drivers across Estonia to exercise caution, maintain safe speeds, and keep a suitable distance from other vehicles.

The Tallinn Ring Road was closed for over an hour as the involved vehicles were towed and debris was cleared. Traffic was rerouted, leading to subsequent congestion as normalcy attempted to reassert itself over the disrupted flow. Access to the accident site remained restricted for a significant duration, hinting at the scale of the incident and the efforts required to restore the road to its functional state.

Accidents Estonia Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

