Accidents

Hand Grenade Unearthed in White Settlement Home Renovation Sparks Intrigue

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
Hand Grenade Unearthed in White Settlement Home Renovation Sparks Intrigue

On New Year’s Eve, a startling discovery was made in a house undergoing renovations in White Settlement, Texas. The new owner of the property, situated on the 9200 block of Lanham Street, found an older, military-style hand grenade. The house had remained vacant for several years prior to this encounter.

Immediate Evacuation and Assessment

Upon finding the grenade, the immediate vicinity was promptly evacuated. The White Settlement Police Department responded to the call and the Fort Worth Fire Department’s Arson & Bomb Squad was summoned to evaluate the potential threat. The grenade was a relic from the past, a military-style model that sparked understandable alarm.

A Relic Devoid of Danger

After meticulous examination, it was determined that the grenade did not contain any explosive material. It was, in essence, a harmless artifact. This gave the all-clear for residents to return to their homes and the area to revert to its normal operations.

The Unanswered Question

Currently, the White Settlement police are left with a perplexing mystery. The origins of the grenade and how it wound up in the house are questions that remain unanswered. The house had been unoccupied for a few years, adding an additional layer of intrigue to the situation. Nonetheless, the device was safely removed by the Fort Worth Fire Department, ensuring the safety of the residents and the new owner.

Accidents United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

