Car Hits Woman in Luqa, Malta; Police Investigate, Data Concerns

The quiet morning of Monday in Luqa, Malta, was disrupted by a sudden accident involving a 52-year-old woman from Hamrun. The incident unfolded around 10:15 am on the otherwise peaceful Triq Sant Andrija, where the woman was struck by a Citroen C1, transforming an ordinary day into an unfortunate episode. The vehicle was piloted by a 36-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay, who now finds himself under the lens of local authorities.

Following the accident, the local police were quick to arrive at the scene. They have since launched a comprehensive investigation to understand the exact circumstances that led to the mishap. Their commitment is rooted in ensuring that any potential negligence or violation of traffic rules is adequately addressed and penalized, thus upholding the principles of justice.

Victim’s Condition and Immediate Response

The Hamrun resident, whose ordinary morning walk turned into a traumatic event, suffered grievous injuries as a result of the collision. Medical assistance arrived swiftly, and she was promptly transported to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. The seriousness of her injuries has been confirmed by the medical staff attending to her.