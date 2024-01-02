en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Car Hits Woman in Luqa, Malta; Police Investigate, Data Concerns

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Car Hits Woman in Luqa, Malta; Police Investigate, Data Concerns

The quiet morning of Monday in Luqa, Malta, was disrupted by a sudden accident involving a 52-year-old woman from Hamrun. The incident unfolded around 10:15 am on the otherwise peaceful Triq Sant Andrija, where the woman was struck by a Citroen C1, transforming an ordinary day into an unfortunate episode. The vehicle was piloted by a 36-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay, who now finds himself under the lens of local authorities.

Following the accident, the local police were quick to arrive at the scene. They have since launched a comprehensive investigation to understand the exact circumstances that led to the mishap. Their commitment is rooted in ensuring that any potential negligence or violation of traffic rules is adequately addressed and penalized, thus upholding the principles of justice.

Victim’s Condition and Immediate Response

The Hamrun resident, whose ordinary morning walk turned into a traumatic event, suffered grievous injuries as a result of the collision. Medical assistance arrived swiftly, and she was promptly transported to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. The seriousness of her injuries has been confirmed by the medical staff attending to her.

0
Accidents Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tragedy On Two Wheels: Former Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents

By Geeta Pillai

Series of Road Accidents Highlight Urgent Need for Safety Measures in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Power Line Shock in Grass Valley: A Stark Reminder of Electrical Dangers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gold Coast Marks Somber Anniversary: ATSB Advances in Investigation ...
@Accidents · 14 mins
Gold Coast Marks Somber Anniversary: ATSB Advances in Investigation ...
heart comment 0
Woman Charged After Destructive Police Chase in Western Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Woman Charged After Destructive Police Chase in Western Sydney
New Zealand Man’s Death in Samoa Sparks Investigation Amid New Year’s Events

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand Man's Death in Samoa Sparks Investigation Amid New Year's Events
Dominica Engulfed in a Series of Unfortunate Events: Investigations Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Dominica Engulfed in a Series of Unfortunate Events: Investigations Underway
Impaired Driver Crashes Into Shop in Homebush West: A Sobering Reminder of Road Safety

By Geeta Pillai

Impaired Driver Crashes Into Shop in Homebush West: A Sobering Reminder of Road Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins: A Vibrant Spirit Silenced
16 seconds
Australian Olympian Melissa Hoskins: A Vibrant Spirit Silenced
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis
22 seconds
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
3 mins
Packers Secure Pivotal Victory, Hold Control Over Playoff Destiny
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
3 mins
Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
3 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
4 mins
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
5 mins
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
5 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
5 mins
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
52 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
56 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app