Hamilton Woman Sherry Dishmon Tragically Killed in Drive-through Accident

In a shocking turn of events, a simple visit to a local eatery ended in tragedy for 68-year-old Sherry Dishmon. The well-known Hamilton resident lost her life in a drive-through accident at Jocko’s Chicken & Seafood on December 27, around 3:45 p.m. Dishmon’s inherent helpful nature led her to check on a stationary vehicle in front of her, unaware that it would be her last act of kindness.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes

Having noticed that the car in front had remained stagnant for several minutes, Dishmon decided to investigate. She attempted to check on the driver, Melissa Robinson, 53, from Liberty Township, only to find the car door locked. As she approached the restaurant’s window to alert the employees, the unexpected happened. Robinson’s vehicle suddenly surged forward, hitting Dishmon and shattering the drive-through window.

The Aftermath: A Life Lost, A Community In Mourning

Sherry Dishmon was rushed to Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital, but the severity of her injuries proved fatal. She was pronounced dead, and her death was officially ruled an accident by the Butler County Coroner’s Office. On the other hand, Robinson sustained minor injuries. A family member revealed that she had a medical condition that may have contributed to the accident. The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident.

Remembering Sherry Dishmon

Sherry’s loss has left a void in her community. Known for her helpful nature and kind-heartedness, her funeral was attended by numerous grieving family members and friends. She leaves behind her stepdaughter, siblings, and other relatives, and was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Willie, and her son Brian. Sherry Dishmon’s legacy as a person who lived to help others will continue to inspire and live on in the hearts of those who knew her.