Hales Corners Elementary Evacuated Due to Natural Gas Leak, Prompting Swift Action

On an otherwise ordinary Tuesday morning, Hales Corners Elementary School in Wisconsin was abruptly disturbed by the detection of a natural gas leak. The Whitnall School District and the Hales Corners Police Department swiftly coordinated an emergency response, resulting in the immediate evacuation of all students and staff members. With the safety of the school's occupants at the forefront, local authorities and the energy company, We Energies, worked in lockstep to manage the crisis.

The Discovery and Evacuation

The natural gas leak was reported to We Energies around 10 a.m. Following the alert, the school building was promptly evacuated, with the last student leaving the premises safely before 11 a.m. Students and faculty were transported via bus to the Hales Corners Public Library in a precautionary move, ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

A Coordinated Response

While the energy company tackled the gas leak, local authorities had their hands full directing traffic and implementing a reunification plan for the students. The plan called for guardians to present photo identification at the library to collect their wards. The Hales Corners Police Department reiterated the importance of adhering to the pick-up protocol, thereby maintaining order during this unexpected event.

Communication and Reunification

Parents were promptly notified about the incident and provided with detailed instructions on how to pick up their children based on their respective grades. The school district ensured that parents were consistently updated via email or the Infinite Campus Parent app. As the day unfolded, the reunification process was effectively carried out, serving as a testament to the school's preparedness and the community's resilience in the face of a potential disaster.