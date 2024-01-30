Gwalior Man Severely Wounded in Pet Rottweiler Attack

In a distressing event that unfolded in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a man was left severely wounded after an attack from his pet Rottweiler. The victim, identified as Tejendra Ghorpade, was reportedly attacked late Monday night when he went to feed the dog, having forgotten to do so earlier in the day.

An Aggressive Turn of Events

The Rottweiler, stressed and hungry, turned aggressive and inflicted over 60 wounds on Ghorpade, tearing flesh off his arms and legs. This shocking incident underscores the potential risks associated with pet ownership, especially with breeds recognized for their strength and potential for aggression under certain circumstances.

A Timely Intervention

Despite the frightening situation, Ghorpade's son intervened in time, managing to restrain the dog by grabbing its collar. This potentially saved his father from further harm. However, Ghorpade had already sustained severe injuries by this time, necessitating immediate medical attention.

Gwalior's Growing Concern

Ghorpade was promptly rushed to Jairogya Hospital and admitted to the surgical ward for treatment. His ordeal adds to the growing number of dog bite cases in Gwalior, with as many as 80,000 cases reported in 2023, and 548 cases already reported by January 23 this year. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the perils that can come with pet ownership, particularly in circumstances where animals are stressed or underfed.