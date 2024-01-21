Guyana Fire Chief Neglects Duty Amidst Fatal Dormitory Fire: COI Calls for Sub-Officer's Promotion

Chief Fire Officer of the Guyana Fire Service, Gregory Wickham, has been called out for neglect of duty in a report by the Commission of Inquiry (COI) concerning a fatal dormitory fire at Mahdia Secondary School. The blaze led to the unfortunate demise of 19 girls and a housemother's son. Sub-Officer Ryan Scott, who was in charge of the Mahdia Fire Station, had previously reported multiple fire safety deficiencies at the dormitory to Wickham, but his warnings fell on deaf ears.

Inadequate Fire Safety Measures

Scott had identified several fire safety issues at the dormitory, including the absence of a fire prevention system, fire alarm, smoke detectors, exit signs, and adequate fire extinguishers. These glaring safety lapses were reported to Wickham months before the fire, but no action was taken.

Fire Deliberately Set by Student

The COI concluded that the fire was intentionally started by a student who had threatened to burn down the dormitory over a confiscated phone. The guard on duty did not have Scott's contact information, which hindered an immediate response to the fire.

Ignored Requests and Recommendations

Scott had made efforts to highlight the poor condition of the fire tender and requested essential equipment. Despite his diligence, these requests were dismissed, allegedly due to budgetary constraints. For his initiative and bravery, the Inquiry recommended that Scott be promoted. Meanwhile, Wickham's lack of action, particularly concerning the fire hydrants, was heavily criticized.

The COI's findings serve as a stark reminder of the dire consequences of neglecting fire safety measures and the importance of swift and decisive actions in preventing such tragic incidents.