Accidents

Guna Bus Tragedy: Negligence and Political Influence Claims 13 Lives

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:43 am EST
Guna Bus Tragedy: Negligence and Political Influence Claims 13 Lives

In a tragic event that has gripped the nation, a private bus collided with a dumper in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. The collision was so severe that the bus burst into flames, claiming the lives of 13 passengers and injuring 17 others. The incident occurred on the Guna-Aaron road, a stretch notorious for its traffic accidents.

Uncovering the Facts

The aftermath of the accident revealed a grim reality. It was discovered that the bus was operating without a valid ‘fitness certificate’, a mandatory requirement for commercial vehicles to ensure their roadworthiness. Adding to the controversy, the bus was owned by a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India’s ruling party. This revelation sparked outrage and led to heated discussions about the political influence in the transport sector.

Failure to Respond

Contributing to the severity of the incident was the delayed response of the fire brigade. This led to the suspension of the Transport Officer, Ravi Bareliya, and the Chief Municipality Officer, BD Kataroliya. Their negligence resulted in precious time being lost, exacerbating the situation and potentially costing lives.

Survivor’s Account

Survivors of the accident painted a horrifying picture. One account suggested that the bus driver may have been under the influence of alcohol, a claim that if proven true, would add another layer of irresponsibility to the incident. Among the injured was a pregnant woman, who suffered forehead injuries, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the tragedy.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her sorrow over the incident, extending her condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences of negligence and disregard for the rules.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

