Accidents

Grieving Girlfriend Appeals for Eyewitnesses to New Year’s Eve Fatal Accident

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:55 pm EST
Grieving Girlfriend Appeals for Eyewitnesses to New Year’s Eve Fatal Accident

As the dawn broke on New Year’s Eve, tragedy struck along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) in Singapore. A fatal accident, involving a van and a lorry, claimed the life of a 21-year-old man, leaving his girlfriend, Heather Ng, grappling with a loss no one should have to endure. Ng is now appealing to the public, seeking eyewitnesses who can shed more light on the incident that turned her world upside down.

Unanswered Messages and a Location Frozen in Time

On the fateful morning of December 31, Ng’s boyfriend messaged her, letting her know he was on his way home. However, when his location remained stationary on the app, and her messages went unanswered, Ng felt a chill of unease. By 8:15 am, with no further response, she decided to investigate, heading to the location on her app.

A Tragic Discovery

Arriving at the scene, Ng was met with the horrifying reality: the accident had occurred at about 7:30 am, after the Toh Guan Road exit. Her boyfriend, the passenger of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old van driver, trapped inside the overturned vehicle, was taken to the National University Hospital. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) used hydraulic rescue equipment to free him.

A Plea for Eyewitnesses

As investigations by The Singapore Police continue, Ng has taken to social media, imploring anyone with dashcam footage or information about the accident to come forward. She has used her Instagram stories to make these public appeals, hoping to piece together the last moments of her boyfriend’s life.

In the face of such a heart-wrenching loss, Ng has also expressed her grief and love for her late boyfriend in a heartfelt message. The world may have ushered in a New Year, but for Ng, the clock has stopped, frozen in the moment her love was taken away.

Accidents
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

