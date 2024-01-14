Grieving Dad Finds Solace in Meeting with Son’s Killer Under Restorative Justice Scheme

In a poignant turn of events, Andy O’Dell, the bereaved father of 14-year-old Joe Cairns, found solace after a meeting with James Majury, the HGV driver responsible for the tragic crash that ended his son’s life and that of a 50-year-old support worker, Anne Kerr, in January 2019. The encounter, facilitated through a restorative justice scheme, allowed O’Dell to probe Majury on matters that weren’t addressed during court proceedings, aiding his healing process.

Distraction and Disaster

Joe Cairns’ life was abruptly cut short on his way to school when Majury’s truck plowed into the school minibus. Investigation into Majury’s phone activity at the time of the accident revealed a chilling disregard for safety – he was distracted, utilizing Facebook, engaging in a game, and sending text messages while behind the wheel. Majury was consequently sentenced to imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury.

A Father’s Grief and Betrayal

O’Dell initially harboured sympathy for Majury, assuming the fateful crash was due to a lapse in concentration. However, the revelation of Majury’s phone usage during the fatal ride evoked feelings of betrayal. O’Dell, also a support worker for individuals with special needs, painted a picture of his son as a loving, caring boy with a fervor for Pugs and dreams of owning a Pug farm someday.

Calling for Stricter Penalties

O’Dell has expressed his belief that the existing penalties for driving while using a phone are inadequate. To him, the act is tantamount to murder and he advocates for more stringent punishments. In response, the Department for Transport extended their sympathies to the victims’ families and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to road safety, highlighting their recent increase of the maximum sentence for killer drivers to life imprisonment and their ongoing efforts in preventative measures and educational campaigns.