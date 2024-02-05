Greenwich Residents Demand Traffic Measures Amid Rising Accidents

On the leafy Winn Road in Greenwich, a growing chorus of concern echoes. The residents, caught in the tumultuous wake of dangerous driving and escalating traffic, implore for the implementation of stringent traffic management measures. The plea, encapsulated in a petition signed by 107 denizens, aims to safeguard their quiet life from the reckless speed demons that have already caused several car accidents, one of which led to a car igniting into flames.

The Plea for Safety

The petition outlines a grim tableau of air and noise pollution, increased traffic volume, and careless driving. The clamor for safety has reached a fever pitch with the residents demanding a pedestrian crossing on Winn Road, a shared artery between Greenwich and Lewisham boroughs. Susan Thomas, a local resident, vividly recounts her family's experience of vehicle damage owing to reckless driving. Their narrative, like many others, underscores the dire need for traffic management measures to restore tranquillity and ensure safety.

Greenwich Council's Stance

Labour Councillor Averial Lekau, the cabinet member responsible for climate change, environment, and transport for Greenwich Council, acknowledged the issue. However, she was quick to point out that Greenwich is responsible for just a sliver of Winn Road, with the lion's share of maintenance falling in Lewisham Council's purview. The council, she stated, follows an evidence-based approach to traffic management and cannot police individual speeding behavior.

A Collaborative Approach

Despite the jurisdictional challenges, Councillor Lekau expressed her willingness to engage with Lewisham Council. She has directed officers to inquire about any forthcoming traffic management plans Lewisham may have for Winn Road. This potential collaboration symbolizes a beacon of hope for the beleaguered residents of Winn Road, a hope that the tide of reckless driving can be stemmed, and their peaceful existence can be salvaged.